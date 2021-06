Greeley West 1, Erie 0, in Greeley: The latest of Greeley West’s many nail-biting pitchers’ duels in recent weeks saw the Spartans pick up their third win of the season. West improved to 3-7 overall, 3-4 in 4A/5A Northern Colorado Athletics Conference play. The Spartans scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth. It was brought in by senior Nolan Hydock. Five players had one hit apiece for West. The junior pitching duo of Rodney Villegas and Elijah Torrez combined to allow just two hits, striking out six and walking five across seven shutout innings for the Spartans.