'I don't wanna hear "they're so close", it doesn't mean anything': Marcus Rashford admits Man United MUST forge a winning mentality after Europa League final defeat and says there is 'no chance' the team will give up in quest for trophies

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Rashford put his emotions on full display after Manchester United's agonising defeat in the Europa League final against Villarreal - stressing that 'close was not good enough'. United delivered a flat performance in Gdansk and could only draw 1-1 - with Edinson Cavani cancelling out Gerard Moreno's opener -...

