MARTIN SAMUEL: Unai Emery works his magic again to win his FOURTH Europa League in eight seasons... he mapped out his gameplan perfectly and should be considered as a serious player in the realm of modern coaching

By Daily Mail
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillarreal's story was summed up before this match by the scorer of their only goal, Gerard Moreno. 'Forever stopped at the gates,' he said. Like hopefuls outside the coolest nightclub in town, Villarreal could never get past the doormen. Champions League semi-finalists 2006; UEFA Cup semi-finalists 2004; Europa League semi-finalists 2011 and 2016; Copa del Rey semi-finalists 2015; La Liga runners up 2008. No further. Name's not down, not coming in. Unai Emery was brought in to change that. On Wednesday night he did. Unai Emery took the seventh best team in La Liga, and led them to European glory.

