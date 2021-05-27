Manchester United didn't 'turn up' for Europa League final against Villarreal, moans Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after penalty shootout defeat... and boss calls on 'disappointed' dressing room to 'savour' feeling to avoid a repeat
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United failed to 'turn up' for their Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday night. United were unable to end their four year wait for a trophy after a goalless 120 minute saw them head into a dramatic shootout that resulted in the Spanish side being crowned champions.www.chatsports.com