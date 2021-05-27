Cancel
Manchester United didn't 'turn up' for Europa League final against Villarreal, moans Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after penalty shootout defeat... and boss calls on 'disappointed' dressing room to 'savour' feeling to avoid a repeat

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United failed to 'turn up' for their Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday night. United were unable to end their four year wait for a trophy after a goalless 120 minute saw them head into a dramatic shootout that resulted in the Spanish side being crowned champions.

