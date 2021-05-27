Cancel
Villarreal keeper Geronimo Rulli reveals his decisive penalty in tense shootout for the Europa League against Manchester United was the FIRST spot kick he's ever taken

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillarreal keeper Geronimo Rulli has revealed his Europa League-winning penalty was the first spot kick he's ever taken. The Argentine shotstopper netted the decisive goal in a dramatic penalty shootout against Manchester United to earn the LaLiga side an 11-10 victory. Every player had scored in the shootout when Rulli...

