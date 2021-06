This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. The Apple ecosystem is saturated with apps that claim to improve your productivity or provide convenience. You might even find free versions of these tools, but they're likely to be riddled with ads or — worse — require in-app purchases. Setapp optimizes the process of optimizing your phone by giving you access to over 210 useful programs, and right now you can , or 42 percent off.