Kim Yoo Jung, Nam Da Reum, And More Protect The World From A Sinister Being In New Mystery Thriller Film

By U. Kim
Soompi
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming film “The 8th Night” has revealed a first glimpse of the lead actors Kim Yoo Jung, Nam Da Reum, Lee Sung Min, and Park Hae Joon!. “The 8th Night” is a mystery thriller about an eight-day struggle against “the spirit that must not be awakened” that will bring to the world a painful hell once it has crossed the “seven footbridges.” The newcomer Kim Tae Hyung is directing and writing the script for the movie.

www.soompi.com
MoviesSoompi

Lee Yo Won And Chu Ja Hyun Confirmed For New Drama About Mothers

Lee Yo Won and Chu Ja Hyun are confirmed to star in “Green Mothers Club” (literal title)!. “Green Mothers Club” is about the strong bonds and sisterhood between mothers. It depicts the “dangerous” networking system of parents in the elementary school community and the secrets that mothers have behind closed doors. The story will make viewers think about the real friendship of people who befriend each other as adults.
TV ShowsHypebae

5 K-Dramas and Movies To Watch if You Loved Lee Jehoon in Netflix's 'Move to Heaven'

A Netflix original, Move to Heaven is a new K-drama series starring some of the Korean entertainment industry’s favorite actors such as Ji Jinhee, Tang Joonsang and Lee Jehoon. Inspired by the essay “Things Left Behind” written by Kim Sae-byul, the show tells the story of Geu-ru (Tang), who is left with his late father’s keepsake organization business and is forced to work alongside his uncle Sang-gu. Together, they organize belongings left behind by the deceased and encounter touching messages meant for their loved ones. For those who have already binged the full season and loved Lee’s character Sang-gu, here, we’ve compiled a list of TV shows and movies featuring the actor.
WorldSoompi

Jung So Min And Kim Ji Suk Take Up Space In Each Other’s Lives In Poster For “Monthly Magazine Home”

JTBC has dropped a special “close-up” poster for Jung So Min and Kim Ji Suk’s new drama “Monthly Magazine Home”!. “Monthly Magazine Home” is a romance drama that centers around the problem of housing. Jung So Min stars as Na Young Won, a woman who believes houses are for “living,” and Kim Ji Suk stars as Yoo Ja Sung, a man who believes houses are for “buying.”
TV & Videosdramabeans.com

Lee Do-hyun, Kwak Dong-yeon to star in noir action Netflix series

Rising stars Lee Do-hyun (Youth of May) and Kwak Dong-yeon (Vincenzo) have been confirmed for upcoming Netflix original series, Hunting Dogs. Currently, it’s been reported they are finalizing the details like scheduling and such. Based on a Naver webtoon by the same name, Hunting Dogs is an 8-episode noir action...
TV & Videoshellokpop.com

“The 8th Night” Begins Streaming On Netflix In July

Powered by a stellar cast, The 8th Night launches on Netflix this July 02!. Promising to venture into an entirely new world of mystery thrillers, The 8th Night traverses a life-or-death battle spanning eight days. That is to prevent the breaking of the seal that restrains “That Which Must Not Awaken.” Because once awakened, it will lead to unimaginable chaos.
Worldjaynestars.com

Ji Sung’s “The Devil Judge” Explores Justice in a Dystopian World

Exploring social themes, K-drama Taxi Driver received strong ratings for its gripping story and quick pacing. Upcoming tvN drama The Devil Judge is set to entice viewers with its social-philosophical take on justice. “No One Can Monopolize Justice”. Starring Ji Sung, Park Jin Young, Kim Min Jung, and Park Gyu...
TV & Videoskoalasplayground.com

First Look at Song Ji Hyo, Nam Ji Hyun, and Chae Jong Hyeob in TVING Fantasy Drama The Witch’s Diner

Ooooooh, this looks so tasty a drama dish! The first stills are out for the fantasy drama The Witch’s Diner (Welcome to the Witch’s Restaurant) airing this July on streaming platform TVING. Starring Song Ji Hyo as the titular witch giving off plenty of Lee Man Wol from Hotel Del Luna vibes, the story centers around her opening a restaurant where she can grant a wish to a diner in exchange for something. Nam Ji Hyun runs the restaurant with her and rising new actor Chae Jong Hyeob plays a waiter in the same magical joint. The magical/wise food spot concept has been done before with Mystic Pop-up Bar and all those Midnight Diner seasons but it does make sense that people turn to food for comfort and release and if they can get a side of problem solving even better. I love this cast and also feel comforted that it’s being adapted from the same name novel source material.
Worldallkpop.com

Reporter Kim Yong Ho calls out actress Jo Yeo Jung

Reporter Kim Yong Ho from 'Garo Sero Institue' YouTube channel called out actress Jo Yeo Jung over her personal life. On June 6th, reporter Kim Yong Ho from 'Garo Sero Institue' YouTube channel held a live stream titled "CEO who takes care of Han Ye Seul and Jo Yeo Jung" on his personal YouTube channel. Following actress Han Ye Seul, he claimed he has dirt on actress Jo Yeo Jung as well in his live stream.
WorldSoompi

Jeon Hye Bin And Kim Kyung Nam Rekindle Their Love In “Revolutionary Sisters”

KBS 2TV’s “Revolutionary Sisters” shared stills of Jeon Hye Bin and Kim Kyung Nam ahead of the upcoming episode!. A unique blend of mystery thriller, romance, and comedy, “Revolutionary Sisters” tells the story of an entire family becoming murder suspects after the family’s mother is killed in the midst of her divorce proceedings.
TV & Videosallkpop.com

'Vincenzo' actor Kwak Dong Yeon confirmed to appear in a new Netflix original series with actor Lee Do Hyun

'Vincenzo' star Kwak Dong Yeon is expected to work with 'Sweet Home' star Lee Do Hyun in a new Netflix original series that will be based on a webtoon. On June 2, media outlet StarNews, along with other various news outlets, reported that Lee Do Hyun and Kwak Dong Yeon have decided to appear in the new Netflix original series 'Hunting Dogs' and are in discussion over the details.
MusicSoompi

Watch: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, Onew, Lee Ji Ah, And More Prepare To Serve Food And Music In Teaser For New Variety Show

JTBC’s new variety show “The Sea I Desire” (literal translation) has released its first teasers!. “The Sea I Desire” is a healing program where celebrities will present their own music and homemade dishes at a live bar next to the mysterious and beautiful sea. The variety show revolves around three keywords: sea, bar, and wish. The guests who visit will be able to get out of their daily lives and spend a special day with the cool ocean, music, and delicious food.
WorldSoompi

Seo Hyun Jin Transforms Into A Passionate Hotel Concierge Manager In New Romance Drama

TvN’s upcoming drama “You Are My Spring” (literal translation) has shared a new glimpse of Seo Hyun Jin in her starring role!. “You Are My Spring” is a healing romance drama about a group of people who live in a building where a murder previously took place. Although they are “adults,” they still hold their seven-year-old selves in their hearts. It is written by Lee Mi Na (songwriter of “You Are My Spring,” “I’ll Go to You like the First Snow,” screenwriter of “Bubblegum”) and directed by Jung Ji Hyun (“The King: Eternal Monarch,” “Search: WWW“).