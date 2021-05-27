Kim Yoo Jung, Nam Da Reum, And More Protect The World From A Sinister Being In New Mystery Thriller Film

Ooooooh, this looks so tasty a drama dish! The first stills are out for the fantasy drama The Witch’s Diner (Welcome to the Witch’s Restaurant) airing this July on streaming platform TVING. Starring Song Ji Hyo as the titular witch giving off plenty of Lee Man Wol from Hotel Del Luna vibes, the story centers around her opening a restaurant where she can grant a wish to a diner in exchange for something. Nam Ji Hyun runs the restaurant with her and rising new actor Chae Jong Hyeob plays a waiter in the same magical joint. The magical/wise food spot concept has been done before with Mystic Pop-up Bar and all those Midnight Diner seasons but it does make sense that people turn to food for comfort and release and if they can get a side of problem solving even better. I love this cast and also feel comforted that it’s being adapted from the same name novel source material.