Kim Yoo Jung, Nam Da Reum, And More Protect The World From A Sinister Being In New Mystery Thriller Film
Upcoming film “The 8th Night” has revealed a first glimpse of the lead actors Kim Yoo Jung, Nam Da Reum, Lee Sung Min, and Park Hae Joon!. “The 8th Night” is a mystery thriller about an eight-day struggle against “the spirit that must not be awakened” that will bring to the world a painful hell once it has crossed the “seven footbridges.” The newcomer Kim Tae Hyung is directing and writing the script for the movie.www.soompi.com