Paul Scholes left red-faced as he sees all THREE of his bold Europa League final predictions on Manchester United backfire as Villarreal hold their nerve in the penalty shootout to win their first major European trophy

According to Athletic, Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is on the radar of Everton as they seek to bolster at full-back this summer. The England international is approaching the final 12 months of the three-year contract he penned when he joined them from Tottenham Hotspur. Atletico want the 30-year-old to sign a new deal, but he is keen on returning to England with his family. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Trippier, and Everton’s chances of landing might be deal a huge blow as a result.