Premier League

Paul Scholes left red-faced as he sees all THREE of his bold Europa League final predictions on Manchester United backfire as Villarreal hold their nerve in the penalty shootout to win their first major European trophy

By Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn over-confident Paul Scholes was left red-faced on Wednesday evening after he saw all three of his bold predictions on Manchester United fail to come to fruition as his former side slumped to defeat in the Europa League final. After a tense 1-1 draw in Gdansk, the final was settled...

David De Gea
Paul Scholes
#Manchester United#Penalty Shootout#Europa League#European Trophy#Gunnar#The Red Devils#Predictions#Nerve#Laliga#Gdansk
Soccer
Premier League
Europe
Manchester United F.C.
Sports
Premier Leagueintothecalderon.com

Kieran Trippier linked with transfer to Manchester United

Kieran Trippier has been a revelation since moving to Atlético Madrid in 2019 and looks set to seal his first piece of silverware at 30 years of age. David Ornstein of The Athletic reports, however, that the former Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur right-back is thinking about a move back to the Premier League next season with a couple of clubs interested in his services.
SoccerTribal Football

Boca Juniors vice-president Riquelme: We WILL sign Man Utd striker Cavani

Boca Juniors vice-president Juan Roman Riquelme says their move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani isn't over. The 34 year-old Uruguay international held talks with Riquelme about moving to Boca ahead of signing a new 12 month deal with United last week. Former Villarreal and Barcelona star Riquelme says while...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford leaves himself OUT of his dream 6-aside team and picks Manchester United legends Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes... but who else makes the cut?

England international Marcus Rashford left himself out of his all-time Manchester United six-a-side team. The 23-year-old Academy graduate - who conducted an Instagram Live Q&A - only selected one player from the club's current squad and chose an array of former United legends instead. Rashford opted for the likes of...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Everton and Manchester United want Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier

According to Athletic, Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is on the radar of Everton as they seek to bolster at full-back this summer. The England international is approaching the final 12 months of the three-year contract he penned when he joined them from Tottenham Hotspur. Atletico want the 30-year-old to sign a new deal, but he is keen on returning to England with his family. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Trippier, and Everton’s chances of landing might be deal a huge blow as a result.
Premier Leaguesempremilan.com

France Football: Dortmund eye Milan target to replace €100m winger linked with Man Utd, Liverpool

Borussia Dortmund have a charm offensive in mind as they look to win the race for Milan target Jonathan Ikone, a report claims. Calciomercato.com reported earlier this month the Rossoneri have turned to Lille as they look to reinforce the right wing department with Ikone a target, and relations between the clubs are excellent, as Elliott Management have been involved in the French club as well.
Premier League90min.com

Man Utd enter race for Sporting CP's Nuno Mendes

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Sporting CP teenager Nuno Mendes. Mendes, who's only 18, has been a revelation for Sporting this season, playing regularly at left-back on their way to winning a first Primeira Liga title in 19 years under Ruben Amorim. His startlingly quick rise...
Premier LeagueAS.com

PSG and Man Utd interested in Atlético Madrid defender Trippier

PSG are keen on making a move for Atlético Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier. The Englishman is having an impressive season at the Madrid club and that has not gone unnoticed by some of the top clubs in European football. Mauricio Pochettino wants him to sign a right-back at PSG, although it will not be easy, as Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Trippier.
UEFASkySports

Jadon Sancho vs Mason Greenwood: Who is more likely to be part of England's Euro 2020 squad?

Gareth Southgate will name his England squad for Euro 2020 on May 25 and Jadon Sancho has been busy making a strong case for his inclusion with his form at Borussia Dortmund. Sancho is vying for a place among England's creative options and has burst into goalscoring form in the second half of the season but given the abundance of attacking talent at Southgate's disposal, there is no guarantee he will be among the names selected this summer for his country.
UEFAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Europa League Final: Villarreal vs. Manchester United live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds, start time

Villarreal will meet Manchester United in the Europa League Final from the Stadion Energa Gdańsk. Villarreal is coming off an impressive 2-1 victory over Arsenal to advance to the final while Manchester United knocked out Roma by scoring 8 goals in both legs of their campaign. Ole Gunnar will be looking for his first piece of hardware since taking over Man United and you should expect a fantastic match between two clubs that are in great form heading into the final.