'Toothless' Manchester United lacked the 'imagination' and 'creativity' to beat Villarreal in the Europa League final, says Rio Ferdinand.... who insists they just 'weren't good enough'

Rio Ferdinand has criticised fans who have booed England players for taking the knee and labelled them "ignorant".Jeers could be heard before the pre-game gesture before friendlies against Austria and Romania at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.Gareth Southgate has reiterated the group’s desire to continue making the gesture in a stand against racism and discrimination.Ferdinand himself has been targeted with abuse in recent months and the 42-year-old has offered his view on the current situation, maintaining that the gesture is “not a political stance” amid some critics linking the gesture with political aspects of the Black Lives Matter movement.“These...