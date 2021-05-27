Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

'Toothless' Manchester United lacked the 'imagination' and 'creativity' to beat Villarreal in the Europa League final, says Rio Ferdinand.... who insists they just 'weren't good enough'

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRio Ferdinand says Manchester United were lacking 'imagination and creativity' against Villarreal on Wednesday night. The Red Devils failed to end their four year wait for a trophy after losing the Europa League final in a dramatic penalty shootout that came down to David DeGea. Speaking about the game as...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Edinson Cavani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Creativity#The Red Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAprweek.com

Watch: Rio Ferdinand immortalised as Welsh in Heineken prank

For once, Rio Ferdinand was left speechless when an artist unveiled a portrait of the football legend draped in the Welsh national flag and clutching a bunch of daffodils, set against a backdrop of the valleys. The former England centre-back had been invited to attend the unveiling of the portrait...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Rio Ferdinand reveals England's World Cup 2006 team feared they would be KILLED during severe turbulence after being knocked out by Portugal as the former Man United star admits players and wives were 'screaming and crying'

Rio Ferdinand has reflected back on a horror tale from England's 2006 World Cup - when the team feared they could be killed during terrifying turbulence while flying back from the tournament in Germany. The Three Lions were heading home after being knocked out by Portugal in the quarter-finals but...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand hits out at ‘ignorant’ England fans who boo players taking the knee

Rio Ferdinand has criticised fans who have booed England players for taking the knee and labelled them "ignorant".Jeers could be heard before the pre-game gesture before friendlies against Austria and Romania at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough.Gareth Southgate has reiterated the group’s desire to continue making the gesture in a stand against racism and discrimination.Ferdinand himself has been targeted with abuse in recent months and the 42-year-old has offered his view on the current situation, maintaining that the gesture is “not a political stance” amid some critics linking the gesture with political aspects of the Black Lives Matter movement.“These...
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Rio Ferdinand on the Man United players who tapped him up while on England duty

Rio Ferdinand expects plenty of discussion in the England camp regarding the potential transfers of Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jack Grealish this summer. Ferdinand insists the tapping-up of players takes place during every international break and the former England defender believes that club managers often encourage players to speak to targets while on national team duty.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool have fallen behind Man United

The former Manchester United and English central defender Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool have fallen behind The Red Devils in an interview with Goal, Ferdinand said:. “In the league we’ve got what we wanted, which was an improvement. “I think Man United at the end of last season [2019-20] finished 30-odd...
Premier Leaguethehighlandsun.com

Rio Ferdinand responds to Jose Mourinho’s criticism of Manchester United star

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand responded to Jose Mourinho’s comments about English forward Marcus Rashford. The Portuguese tactician recently claimed that Rashford looks ‘completely’ lost when he plays on the right-wing. Marcus Rashford has been one of Manchester United’s star players for the last couple of seasons. The Englishman...
UEFABBC

Euro 2020: Not having a superstar has helped Italy, says Rio Ferdinand

BBC Sport pundit and former England defender Rio Ferdinand says that Italy being without a 'superstar' player has positively affected their team following their 3-0 win over Turkey in the opening game of UEFA Euro 2020. WATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Turkey 0-3 Italy. MATCH REPORT: Italy ease past Turkey in Euros opener.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE 'It puts you in good stead': Rio Ferdinand credits his intense workout regime for helping him cope with being a dad again in his 40s

Rio Ferdinand credits his intense workout regime for helping him cope with being a dad again in his 40s. The former Manchester United captain, 42, told MailOnline exercising up to four times a week has put him in 'good stead' for handling 'sleep deprivation' following the birth of his son, Cree, who he shares with ex-TOWIE star Kate, 30.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Cesc Fabregas hails Italy's performance and says they 'ate Turkey alive' during 3-0 victory in Euro 2020 opener as Rio Ferdinand insists their rivals will have 'sat up' after dominant display in Rome

Cesc Fabregas praised Italy's winning start to Euro 2020 by claiming they ate Turkey alive in their 3-0 win to open the tournament. After a goalless first half, a Merih Demiral own goal eventually saw Roberto Mancini's men break the deadlock against Senol Gunes' men, who played very deep throughout the game.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Rio Ferdinand disagrees with Man United’s pursuit of Kieran Trippier

Rio Ferdinand doesn’t see the sense in Manchester United signing Kieran Trippier amid reports that the Red Devils have targeted the Atletico Madrid right-back this summer. A number of former United players are in agreement on the areas that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to strengthen ahead of next season but the interest in Trippier came as a surprise to many.