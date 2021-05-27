Bruno Fernandes breaks down in TEARS after Manchester United's devastating Europa League final defeat by Villarreal as club legend Paul Scholes questions if their star players are hurt enough by losing
Bruno Fernandes was reduced to tears after Manchester United's agonizing penalty shootout defeat against Villarreal in the Europa League final. The United talisman played an inspirational role in getting United to Gdansk, having scored five times and assisting four from his nine games in the Europa League this season, but was left heartbroken after they fell at the last hurdle.www.chatsports.com