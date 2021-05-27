Bruno Fernandes breaks down in TEARS after Manchester United's devastating Europa League final defeat by Villarreal as club legend Paul Scholes questions if their star players are hurt enough by losing

Roy Keane slammed talisman Bruno Fernandes for “crying” for most of Manchester United’s defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford. United lost at home to their arch-rivals for the first time in seven years, the Reds winning 4-2 on Thursday. The hosts took the lead and things got worse for Liverpool when they had a penalty overturned by VAR. However, they came roaring back, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota all scoring.