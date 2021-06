In the past year, my family has fallen into a daily routine of organized chaos. My husband wakes our daughters a little after 7 a.m. After breakfast, getting dressed, brushing teeth and cleaning their room, my oldest, Vivienne, settles at the dining room table by 7:45 to wait for her teacher to call her for class. My husband’s “office” is directly across from her, and he spends at least 30 percent of his workday troubleshooting the technology, keeping her on schedule and uploading her work for grading.