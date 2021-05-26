Cancel
Sex Crimes

PRESS RELEASE: NJ Federation of Republican Women Chairwoman Calls on Hirsh Singh to Denounce Singh Campaign’s Assault on Opponent’s Wife

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a video circulating online today featuring former beauty pageant winner Hirsh Singh’s campaign consultant King Penna and Jack Ciattarelli’s wife Melinda. We aren’t going to share the video here, but will have more to say about it on the blog this evening. The bottom line is, true to form, Penna decided to pick on a woman because he’s too weak to go at a man. Reader’s may recall Penna once caused problems during a Morris County GOP Zoom meeting shouting at a woman and later, sources confirmed, threatened to destroy Morris GOP Chairwoman Laura Ali.

Electionsinsidernj.com

Ciattarelli on the Attack

During a campaign stop last week in Mount Olive, Jack Ciattarelli was asked if he takes his challengers from the right seriously. After all, it is Ciattarelli who has the backing of the Republican establishment throughout the state for the party’s gubernatorial nomination. “Absolutely,” he said. Guess he wasn’t kidding.
Presidential ElectionNew Jersey Globe

Singh advisor ambushes Ciattarelli wife at debate, launches attack at candidate’s family

Hirsh Singh’s disputatious campaign manager recorded a staged confrontation with the wife of another candidate during Tuesday’s Republican gubernatorial debate. But Melinda Ciattarelli showed some quintessential Jersey attitude and threw punches back at King Penna. Ciattarelli was in a private room watching her husband debate Singh when Penna, accompanied by...
ElectionsNew Jersey Globe

Singh campaign manager still under fire for attack on Ciattarelli family

A staged attack on the wife and family of gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli by the campaign manager for his Republican primary election opponent, Hirsh Singh, continues to draw outrage from political leaders of both parties. “Attacking a political opponent’s family is appalling and disgraceful,” said Gov. Phil Murphy on Twitter....
Presidential Electionnjtoday.net

Hirsh Singh’s tough guy campaign manager ambushed opponent’s wife

Republican gubernatorial candidate Hirsh Singh should both apologize and fire his campaign manager, who was recorded on video taunting and harassing Jack Ciattarelli’s wife, Melinda Castro Ciattarelli, while the two GOP contenders participated in a debate at the New Jersey 101.5 studios. Mrs. Ciattarelli was in a private room watching...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Shore News Network

Ciattarelli unhinged: GOP candidate loses it in petulant Facebook tirade against opponent Singh

Saturday was a beautiful day. The weather hovered around 90 degrees, the sun was out and the air was somewhat dry. It was a beautiful day to kick off the 2021 season unofficially at the Jersey Shore. The boardwalks were packed, the beaches were booming. Even El Presidente Dave Portnoy stopped by to explore the culinary treasures that await visitors at the shore.
ElectionsNew Jersey Globe

Rizzo tells Singh to fire his campaign manager

Republican gubernatorial candidate Phil Rizzo has called on one of his opponents to fire his campaign manager after an attack on Jack Ciattarelli’s wife and children. “Hirsh Singh must fire King Penna now,” Rizzo said after Penna ambushed Melinda Ciattarelli as she was watching the GOP gubernatorial debate on Tuesday night.
Nutley, NJNew Jersey Globe

Rogers tells Republicans to condemn Singh campaign manager

Conservative activist Steve Rogers ran against Jack Ciattarelli and Hirsh Singh in the 2017 Republican primary for governor and now he’s taking sides after a staged confrontation on Tuesday evening between Singh campaign manager King Penna and Ciattarelli’s wife, Melinda. Rogers said Republicans “must condemn Singh’s campaign for crossing a...
Atlantic County, NJNew Jersey Globe

Nobody’s ready to call 2nd district GOP Senate race

The contest for the Republican nod for State Senate in the second congressional district is a face off between a former assemblyman and one-time congressional candidate with a bone to pick with the New Jersey GOP. Former Atlantic County Freeholder Seth Grossman is making an off-the-line bid against former Assemblyman...
Morris County, NJinsidernj.com

At Least Singh Right about One Thing

SCHOOLEYS MOUNTAIN – Hirsh Singh says he’s winning. “We’re in the lead without any establishment support,” he proclaimed Friday night to about 100 supporters gathered around a park pavilion in this western corner of Morris County. Whether Singh is actually “in the lead” in his primary race for the Republican...
Presidential Electionbobandsteve.com

Gubernatorial Primary Heats Up A Little

I thought about making the headline for this post: Ciattarelli Campaign Hits A Nerve. No doubt the Ciattarelli campaign has upset Hirsh Sing and his supporters with a mailer that calls Singh out on issues such as the fact he doesn’t pay property taxes and has publicly praised former President Barak Obama.