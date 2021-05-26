PRESS RELEASE: NJ Federation of Republican Women Chairwoman Calls on Hirsh Singh to Denounce Singh Campaign’s Assault on Opponent’s Wife

There is a video circulating online today featuring former beauty pageant winner Hirsh Singh’s campaign consultant King Penna and Jack Ciattarelli’s wife Melinda. We aren’t going to share the video here, but will have more to say about it on the blog this evening. The bottom line is, true to form, Penna decided to pick on a woman because he’s too weak to go at a man. Reader’s may recall Penna once caused problems during a Morris County GOP Zoom meeting shouting at a woman and later, sources confirmed, threatened to destroy Morris GOP Chairwoman Laura Ali.