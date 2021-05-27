Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jamie Carragher ruthlessly calls out CBS presenter Kate Abdo's devastated reaction to Manchester United's Europa League shootout defeat to Villarreal, leaving Micah Richards in fits of laughter... telling host: 'I'm sure you have to be IMPARTIAL!

By Daily Mail
chatsports.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Carragher jokingly questioned Kate Abdo's impartiality after the presenter's heartbroken reaction to Manchester United's Europa League final defeat was caught on camera. Abdo was born in Manchester and supports United, and had to watch on nervously as 21 consecutive penalties were scored in the shootout to force David de Gea to step up to the spot.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Kate Abdo
Person
Micah Richards
Person
Jamie Carragher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europa League#Manchester United#Cbs Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Incredible mural of Jamie Carragher showing him lift the Champions League is unveiled as the former Liverpool defender is honoured for helping raise £3m for Merseyside charity

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has been honoured for his charity work with an incredible mural in his hometown of Bootle. Carragher's 23 Foundation has helped raise £3million for causes across Merseyside over the last decade, with the mural a thank you for their contribution to the city. The work of...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

What a misery! Jamie Carragher 'fears' for Gareth Southgate, says England's semi-final hopes are 'lofty', their warm-up friendlies were a 'waste of time' and centre-backs aren't good enough to win Euro 2020

Jamie Carragher has handed England a reality check on the cusp of Euro 2020 by suggesting the nation's expectations of reaching the semi-finals are 'lofty'. Carragher, who won 38 England caps in his international career, has sounded the alarm over England's current centre backs, the team's lack of preparation and a lack of quality compared to the likes of tournament giants France and Portugal.
Premier Leaguenewsfinale.com

England captain Harry Kane should have been SUBBED earlier in Euro 2020 opener, says Jamie Carragher

Harry Kane should have been substituted 10 minutes before he was taken off by Gareth Southgate in England’s win against Croatia at Wembley, according to Jamie Carragher. The 27-year-old managed just one shot in the whole game, missing a great chance at the back post to double the Three Lions’ lead from Mason Mount’s cross after Raheem Sterling had put them ahead.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'When Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard talked, I asked them to repeat it in English': Ex-Liverpool striker Andriy Voronin admits he struggled to understand his team-mates' Scouse accents during his flop spell at Anfield where he admits he 'couldn't cope

Former Liverpool misfit Andriy Voronin has admitted he struggled to understand team-mates Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard's Scouse accents while failing to settle at Anfield. Voronin arrived on Merseyside as a free transfer in the summer of 2007 and was largely expected to provide adequate cover for the also recently...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Are you sure, Fred?! Manchester United midfielder insists they had a 'great season' after finishing 12 points behind rivals Manchester City and not claiming a single trophy

Fred believes Manchester United can be happy looking back at last season and the club's efforts, despite the team finishing another season failing to win a trophy. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men finished 12 points behind rivals Manchester City in the Premier League, and lost in the Europa League final to Villarreal as they failed to land their first piece of silverware since triumphing in the same competition in 2017.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Transfer news: Young to Aston Villa, Nuno Mendes to Man United

Manchester United is being linked with a highly-touted teenage left back while one of its longtime fullbacks considers a return to the Premier League. The list of Serie A winners who’ve also claimed a Premier League title isn’t terribly long, while the combination PL and Portuguese Super Liga winners is a bit longer.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

The 10 Premier League games you HAVE to watch: Brentford begin at home to Arsenal as Manchester City's title defence starts with a trip to Tottenham, while Manchester United entertain rivals Chelsea with just TWO games left of the 2021-22 season

Club football may have taken a backward step for Euro 2020 and the Copa America at present, but the Premier League is at the forefront of minds on Wednesday morning following the reveal of its fixtures for 2020-21. Some supporters' optimism is at an all-time high as they dream of...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Oleksandr Zinchenko admits Manchester City's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea was 'one of the hardest days' of his career... but Ukraine captain believes Euro 2020 gives him the chance to bounce back

Oleksandr Zinchenko admits Manchester City’s Champions League final defeat was one of the toughest days of his career but believes playing at the Euros will help him move on. Zinchenko sounded almost emotional as he looked back on City’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea last month at the end of a...