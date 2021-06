In a turbulent series of events post-MSI, Fnatic have gone for a drastic restructuring of their team. Last Split, their stock as a team fell way below expectations after limping into playoffs. Their eventual elimination at the hands of Schalke 04 was especially embarrassing due to the trash talk that went into that series. After crashing out in unprecedented fashion, Fnatic knew that had to make changes. But can Bwipo turn around Fnatic’s misfortunes in time? And where will newly-signed Adam fit in the talented world of LEC top laners?