New Pan-European Phone Eco-Rating Launched

By Marty
goosed.ie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m currently reviewing an iPhone 12 from Refurbed.ie. It’s an important thing to review in my eyes given that mobile phones are having a massive negative impact on our world. While refurbished phones will play a role in this future, so too will ensuring our brand new phones are as eco friendly as possible when we purchase them. From June, a new system will be rolled out and used by Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, Telia Company and Vodafone to help shoppers understand how sustainable their phone options are.

