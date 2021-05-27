Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The classic Friends episode David Schwimmer ‘doesn’t remember’

By Louis Chilton
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPVDd_0aCyIoIH00

Friends star David Schwimmer has said that he has no memory of one of the show’s most beloved episodes.

Appearing on the newly released Friends reunion special, the actor was approached by former co-star Jennifer Aniston and asked about the season five episode “The One with the Ball”.

In the episode, Joey ( Matt LeBlanc ) and Ross (Schwimmer) throw a ball back and forth to each other for hours, with the other characters eventually joining in.

During The Reunion, Aniston is seen approaching Schwimmer and saying: “Schwimmer, the episode where you guys were throwing a ball, and the whole time you couldn’t drop the ball...”

“I don’t remember,” he says, looking at her blankly, and appeared to have no recollection of the popular episode.

Aniston then asked LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, who both recalled the episode, which aired in 1999.

Elsewhere on the reunion special, LeBlanc explained to viewers how a drunken incident the night before his audition for Friends helped land him the role of Joey.

Watch Friends: The Reunion on Sky One and streaming service NOW from Thursday 27 May.

You can read The Independent ’s four-star review of the special here .

The Independent

The Independent

138K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Matt Leblanc
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Matthew Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Show Time#Friends Reunion#Watch Friends#Star#The Night Before#Memory#Streaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Serieskiss951.com

‘Friends’ Reunion: See First Teaser Trailer of HBO Max Special

Friends: The Reunion is set to hit HBO Max on May 27, and the streaming service just dropped the first teaser trailer. Very little is shown in the clip below, but it’ll certainly pull at the heartstrings of any major Friends fan. From the cast walking in slow motion on a studio lot to a dramatic version of “I’ll Be There For You” soundtracking clip, once the words “The One Where They Get Back Together” appear, it’ll be enough to make a fan scream, “Oh…my…God!”
Celebritiesimdb.com

Friends Reunion: Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Reveal Feelings for Each Other, Why Their Relationship Never Went Beyond Ross & Rachel

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer could have been each other’s real-life lobsters. During HBO Max’s Friends reunion special, which premiered Thursday, the former on-screen couple revealed that their chemistry extended off screen — and for the first two seasons of the long-running NBC sitcom, they were practically inseparable. More from...
CelebritiesPosted by
Closer Weekly

Cha-Ching!See Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and the Rest of the ‘Friends’ Stars’ Net Worths

Let’s talk money! Friends was one of the best shows to ever be on the small screen — but have you ever wondered the net worths of the series’ stars? In the final two seasons of the decade-long sitcom, the stars were each paid a whopping $1 million per episode. Even today, the six main actors earn an estimated $19-$20 million annually off just the residuals.
Celebritiesava360.com

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer Hang Out Following Friends Reunion | PEOPLE

Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are friendship goals!. On Thursday, the same day that the highly anticipated Friends reunion special dropped on HBO Max, Kudrow, 57, shared a selfie of herself posing beside Schwimmer, 54, for a smiling snapshot. The two famously portrayed Phoebe Buffay and Ross Geller, respectively, on the hit sitcom series.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox, Ed Sheeran Do “The Routine” Dance From ‘Friends’. ‘The Routine’ finally happened! Conspicuous by its absence from HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion special released last Thursday, the Geller’s iconic dance number was reenacted by Courteney Cox…. ‘Friends’ Creators on Creative Regrets and Biggest Reunion Reveals: “It Was a...
Posted by
Daily News

SEE IT: Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreate Monica and Ross’ ‘The Routine’ dance from ‘Friends’

These are some star-powered friends. Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran teamed up to do a memorable dance first introduced on “Friends” in a new Instagram video. The video sees the actress and the singer recreating “The Routine” — a goofy dance that Cox’s character, Monica, and her on-screen brother, David Schwimmer’s Ross, unveiled at a New Year’s Eve event on an episode of the long-running NBC ...
Celebritiesfame10.com

Friends Reunion Director Explains Why Paul Rudd And Cole Sprouse Did Not Make Appearances

The much-anticipated Friends reunion has finally aired, but fans had a few questions about why some key characters weren’t in attendance. The reunion episode featured the full main cast including Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).
Internet940wfaw.com

Twitter Is Obsessed With Uncle Matt LeBlanc

Irish Twitter has lost its mind over Matt LeBlanc‘s avuncular appearance on HBO Max‘s special, Friends: The Reunion. In both clothes—striped button-short-sleeved shirt—and demeanor—relaxed, jovial—Ireland has decided LeBlanc is pretty much their uncle, cousin or “da.”. One user tried to explain the hysteria: “The rest of the world should know...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Friends reunion: David Schwimmer opens up about ‘challenges’ cast faced after sitcom ended

David Schwimmer has opened up about how the Friends cast supported each other after the show ended.The actor, who portrayed Ross Geller on the sitcom’s 10 seasons, sat down with People magazine to answer three questions with Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) and Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani).The interview took place ahead of the taped Friends reunion airing on 27 May on HBO Max.“Between now and when the finale aired, when would you say you were most grateful to be friends with each other?” journalist Julie Jordan asked the group.Schwimmer replied: “I think over the years we’ve all struggled with different...