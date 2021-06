Sophie Andrews, of the Sharks, takes a swing during the Little League game last Thursday. Wrangell Little League teams will play every Wednesday and Thursday until June 10. Games begin at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available. "The safety of our kids and community are a priority," the Little League says on its Facebook post, "so we ask that you social distance when possible, wear a mask if you feel the need, and feel free to bring your own camping chairs to sit anywhere along the fence you would like."