Fairburn, GA

IFB # 21-003 – CORA ROBINSON PARK IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

fairburn.com
 18 days ago

The City of Fairburn will accept sealed bids from qualified Contractors for furnishing all labor, equipment, and materials necessary to complete the CORA ROBINSON PARK Improvements PROJECT #21-003. The work includes the installation of a pavilion with brick piers on a concrete pad, steel fencing, an asphalt parking lot, and accessible sidewalk. The work also includes related grading, clearing and removal of trees and landscaping. The bid also contains an add alternate. Across the street from the park, there is a triangular shaped, city owned parcel that is envisioned to be a small plaza. The proposed improvements include pedestrian walkways, a plaza area with a fountain, a small pavilion with brick piers on a concrete pad, seat walls and benches, hardscaping, new trees and landscaping. All work must be completed within one hundred and twenty (120) calendar days of the Notice to Proceed with Construction (NTP).

