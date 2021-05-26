Cancel
Instant Pot Sober Potato Salad

365daysofcrockpot.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstant Pot Sober Potato Salad–old fashioned, classic potato salad like Grandma used to make! It’s made easier with the help of your Instant Pot. Hello Memorial Day weekend and the beginning of summer! And hello to potato salad coming to all the events. If you’re looking for a good old fashioned recipe for potato salad then look no further! I have a great recipe to share with you today. The cool thing about this recipe is the potatoes and the hard boiled eggs are cooked at the same time. This cuts down on time, steps and dishes. And you don’t even have to peel the hard boiled eggs! What?!?! Way cool, right?!

www.365daysofcrockpot.com
