Instant Pot Sober Potato Salad

If you take a quick glance at the list of ingredients that goes into this Instant Pot cowboy stew with ranch style beans, you may find yourself wondering, "Isn't that really more of a chili than a stew?" It's certainly an understandable thought, but recipe developer and private practice registered dietician Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness can explain. "Stews are typically cooked longer to more fully develop their flavor," she says. And on closer inspection of some of the photos of Carli's recipe, you'll also note a broth here, something that's not found in your typical chili. Ah, but now you're probably wondering something else about this recipe. If stews are cooked for longer than chilis or soups, then how come this one requires just 20 minutes of cooking time?