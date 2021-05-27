Cancel
Blast from the Past / 1991: A love of preparing food

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJess D. Knepper, of Lewiston, sits with an array of his creations on the table in front of him in this photo published in the Aug. 12, 1992, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying Close to Home column by longtime Trib food writer Sula Keeling tells of how Knepper had enjoyed preparing food for his family from a young age. The retired mail carrier continued cooking and baking into adulthood, and often exchanged recipes with members of his church. He also shared some recipes with Keeling for her column, including Vegetarian Baked Beans, Black Bottom Pie, Harvest Casserole and Beet Salad. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

