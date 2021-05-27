Blast from the Past / 1991: A love of preparing food

Juanita Langley of Lewiston holds her infant daughter, Ru, on her lap at the opening of the new location of Hahn Supply in this photo taken in 1959. Hahn Supply had just moved to its current location at 21st and Main streets from its former Fifth and D streets location. The woman in the center wearing the dark coat is Catherine Hahn, widow of company founder Charles Hahn, and a partner with daughter Catherine Hahn Alford in ownership of Hahn Supply, Inc. Langley, who still makes her home in Lewiston, submitted this photo and is the widow of former longtime Hahn Supply office manager Charles Langley. She reports her late husband started with the company after college and remained there his entire career. The other two women in the photo are not identified. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.