The Art of the Apology

Made for young readers, six and up, this book features portraits that celebrate the diverse beauty of human skin. By depicting people from all over the world against a background that matches their skin tone, Angélica Dass shows us how wonderfully colorful humans really are, questioning the concept of race and the limited categories we use to describe each other. These ideas are simply too small for a world that contains so many beautiful colors and people. The book asks us to consider how we see ourselves and others, through both similarities and differences. Kids also discover how to mix their own skin color with paint. Through a playful and dynamic layout, The Colors We Share encourages looking, questioning, and thinking bigger—inviting us to think about race, and our common humanity, in a new way.