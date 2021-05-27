The Art of the Apology

Consistency comes from the Latin word consistentia, which means to stand firm. But we realize that being consistent in a habit, especially a new habit we’re trying to form, like staying in shape or reading a certain amount of pages every day, is much easier said than done. I have also found that the most respected leaders tend not to be the most charismatic, competent, or even those who are the best at their jobs; it is the leaders who show up every day and keep doing their jobs and leading by example, even on their bad days, when other people don’t.