The Art of the Apology

By Alina Larson
guideposts.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m sorry. Two little words that play a big part in our daily vocabulary. You might apologize while squeezing through a crowd or using the last of the printer paper at work. We toss off these everyday “I’m sorry’s,” but true apologies are a different story. Even if you feel...

www.guideposts.org
News Break
Arts
Related
babbel.com

How To Apologize In Portuguese

There comes a time in every language learner’s journey when it becomes necessary to learn a quick apology or two. Usually, this time comes pretty early on in the process. “I’m sorry” is one of the most important survival phrases to know in any language, even if (and maybe especially if) you’re just visiting another country as a tourist. As a student of português, you’ll definitely want to know how to say sorry in Portuguese.
Societyvtcng.com

Please accept my non-apology

I have been an over-compulsive sorrier my whole life. Though I’m not sure when the words “I’m sorry” became entrenched in my vocabulary, I do know if there was a competition of who said “I’m sorry” the most, I’d win ... by the age of 10. Lately, I can’t help but notice this habit of over-apologizing and it makes me very sorry.
ArtsThought Catalog

The Art Of Moving On

I previously wrote about the art of letting go but today I want to write about the art of moving on because they’re not the same. They may carry the same meaning but their dynamics are totally different. Letting go means accepting the reality of the situation but deep down...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Ryan Fan

The Art of Consistency

Consistency comes from the Latin word consistentia, which means to stand firm. But we realize that being consistent in a habit, especially a new habit we’re trying to form, like staying in shape or reading a certain amount of pages every day, is much easier said than done. I have also found that the most respected leaders tend not to be the most charismatic, competent, or even those who are the best at their jobs; it is the leaders who show up every day and keep doing their jobs and leading by example, even on their bad days, when other people don’t.
Visual Artkscequinox.com

The value of art

When you think of what art is, what do you imagine? A painting? A beloved song? Maybe even be a sculptor? All very true examples, yet I believe that it might be too generalized. The definition of art itself is the expression or application of human creative skill and imagination,...
SocietyDigital Courier

Memorial Day 2021 – Apology

World War Two’s the last war that we really fought to win. Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Pawtucket, RImotifri.com

Queer as Art

The Queer Art Collective Gallery opened its doors on Exchange Street in Pawtucket on March 5. It was an act of sheer optimism in the midst of many closures. The gallery founder, Taylor Davis, is a remarkably focused young entrepreneur on a mission – to create a safe space for queer art, where artists are not tokenized or distorted through the screen of cultural preconception. So far, it has been a surprising success.
Career Development & Advicepsychologytoday.com

The Art of Delegating

Many of my clients who are managers complain of being overworked. No surprise, we discuss what and to whom they might delegate. 1. List all the tasks you’d consider delegating. 2. Ask yourself if any of those tasks could be forgone, done more efficiently or less perfectionistically. If you’re not...
Photographybitchute.com

Anthill Art

This is an older fire ant colony casting video that was never posted. More colony casting videos were planned for late last year but the weather would not cooperate when I had time. I'll definitely be doing colony casts this year plus a few more ideas I've been working on.
Visual Artchronogram.com

Church of Art: Art Austerlitz

“I always wanted to become an inventor,” remarks photographic artist Liz Nielsen. In a sense, she got her wish. She creates photograms—direct exposures of light onto photographic paper, without a negative. By blocking off sections of the paper and using different wavelengths of light, Nielsen creates an abstract tapestry, which may resemble a mountain or a frozen lake or an upside-down owl. “There could be anywhere from four to 60 exposures of light on a single piece of paper,” she explains. Some of her techniques are unique to her studio. “Spooky Action,” a collection of her work, will appear at Art Austerlitz from June 5 to 27.
Columbus, OH614now.com

Heart for Art

How one man’s quest to de-stress led him to a paintbrush. It was an art therapy course that, quite literally, changed the course of Michael Bush’s life. While working to combat emotional stress, he discovered a passion for painting that would turn him into a true artist. Growing up in...
Los Angeles, CAaltaonline.com

The Mystery of Art

Maria Hummel’s first mystery, Still Lives, was a brainy, suspenseful insider’s look at the cutthroat world of Los Angeles art museums, galleries, and donors. Set in 2003, it is narrated by Maggie Richter, a young in-house editor for downtown Los Angeles’s scrappy Rocque Museum. Part of the appeal of the...
Texas StateSan Marcos Daily Record

Living Arts

Cyrus Cassells, a professor in the Department of English at Texas State University, and three-dimensional artist Jennifer Ling Datchuk, an assistant professor in the School of Art and Design at Texas State, have been named 2021 Texas Poet Laureate and Texas State Three-Dimensional Artist by the Texas State Legislature. The appointments,
Sportsupdatenews360.com

Harbhajan offers apology for insta post

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday unconditionally apologised for a social media post in which he shared a picture of Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale to pay homage to those who died in ‘Operation Bluestar’ of 1984. The 40-year-old off-spinner said he posted a WhatsApp forward on the 37th...
Designvectornator.io

11 Famous Graphic Designers & Artists To Follow In 2021

The field of graphic design has never looked better. Every day, artists worldwide are all bringing something new and unique to the table, enriching our collective design conscience with their work. Many legendary designers have made a lasting contribution to this industry. Sir Jonathan Ive, Rob Janoff (the Apple logo...
Books & Literaturewcn247.com

Duchess of Sussex's 'The Bench' celebrates fathers and sons

NEW YORK (AP) — The first picture book by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is a multicultural tribute to fatherhood. “The Bench,” a picture story published Tuesday by Random House, celebrates the bond between Meghan’s husband Prince Harry and son Archie and the bonds of fathers and sons in general. Meghan’s rhyming narrative is complimented by illustrator Christian Robinson’s watercolor images, showing families of different skin colors and backgrounds, from a light-skinned soldier returning home to a dark-skinned man in dreadlocks, from a boy carrying a soccer trophy to a boy wearing a pink tutu. Fathers are seen as storytellers, buddies, consolers and cheerleaders.
NFLmotionographer.com

Nomad Welcomes Chadwick Halbritter as Executive Creative Director

Following the recent additions of new Partners Brandon Porter and Conor O’Neill, full service post-production studio Nomad, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London and Tokyo, is once again expanding its expert team by welcoming acclaimed CD Chadwick Halbritter as Executive Creative Director to its LA Design Studio. As...
Musickwbu.org

David and Art - "The Art of the Theme"

Hearing some old music from a television show is a reminder of how things have changed. A few years ago, a good friend of mine spent four days in the hospital while doctors poked around on him trying to figure out a puzzling malady. Consequently, he found himself with more free time than usual and spent a fair amount of it watching TV, especially at times during the day when he would usually be doing something else.
Books & Literatureaperture.org

The Colors We Share

Made for young readers, six and up, this book features portraits that celebrate the diverse beauty of human skin. By depicting people from all over the world against a background that matches their skin tone, Angélica Dass shows us how wonderfully colorful humans really are, questioning the concept of race and the limited categories we use to describe each other. These ideas are simply too small for a world that contains so many beautiful colors and people. The book asks us to consider how we see ourselves and others, through both similarities and differences. Kids also discover how to mix their own skin color with paint. Through a playful and dynamic layout, The Colors We Share encourages looking, questioning, and thinking bigger—inviting us to think about race, and our common humanity, in a new way.