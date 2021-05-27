CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Quest X Is Being Transformed Into A “Cute” Offline Game

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more unexpected announcements during the Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Special live stream was Dragon Quest X Offline. This is the “offline” version of the MMO Dragon Quest X – meaning it won’t require an internet connection. At the moment, it’s been announced for a 2022 Japanese release,...

