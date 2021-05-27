Dragon Quest X Is Being Transformed Into A “Cute” Offline Game

Gliding in a womblike red ball through Sable’s sky-high mountains and technological marvels is as efficient as it is therapeutic. There are multiple modes of transportation offered in the game, but this is the coziest one, and it allows the player the greatest deal of pinpoint accuracy in traversal. After all, Sable is about comforting the player into a relaxed fugue state, then pulling the rug out from under them with one of the game world’s many surprises around the corner. Indeed, while Sable is gorgeous and endlessly GIF-able—the developer teased the game’s otherworldly beauty on Twitter for years before revealing what the gameplay would actually entail—its demo indicates that it’s also filled to the brim with surprising, acerbic humor and a lighter-than-expected, whimsical atmosphere.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO