Charlo, MT

Charlo graduates shine

By CAROLYN HIDY
Posted by 
Lake County Leader/NW Advertiser
Lake County Leader/NW Advertiser
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JeLvr_0aCyGoDr00

A close-knit covey of 16 seniors strode into their beloved Charlo High School gym Sunday, striding back out an hour later as the celebrated class of 2021.

Valedictorians Brooke Alder, described as “hard working, patient and selfless” by her classmates, and Aryal Love, “determined, charismatic, tenacious,” credited their classmates’ efforts and successes, and thanked their teachers, coaches and mentors in their graduation speeches.

Principal Jon Gustafson awarded Liev Smith with the second semester “Charlo Golden Viking Award,” a new accolade begun this year. Students are nominated by the teachers for excelling in academics, their personal lives and community involvement. The first semester award went to Aryal Love. Board member Glen Foust honored graduate Joseph Davis with the “Confidence Award” for obstacles overcome.

Jared Miller, who left teaching at Charlo for farming, reminisced about teaching this class as fourth-graders. He brought a special gift he had received from student Kiana Brown all those years ago, with a photo from a float trip the year she was in his class. He hearkened to values they had learned with a project he taught called “Micro Community,” working with passion and persistence, and grit. He also advised, “Call your mothers once a week,” and threw in a pitch for anyone interested in helping out on his farm.

The class will disperse to colleges from Missoula and Butte to Hawaii, with two heading into the U.S. Marine Corps and one heading out on the Appalachian Trail.

