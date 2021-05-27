Area offices list closures for Memorial Day
Many services and government offices around the region will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Closures for Monday include Asotin City Hall, Asotin County Courthouse, Asotin County Library, Clarkston City Hall, Clearwater Composting, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Latah County Library, Lewiston City Hall, Lewiston Community Center, Lewiston City Library, Lewiston Sanitary Disposal, Lewiston Transfer Station, Lewiston Tribune, Nez Perce County Commissioners Office, Nez Perce County Courthouse, Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest offices, Washington Department of Social and Health Services, Whitman County Library, bus services from Lewiston Transit System and Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit Area, banks and area post offices.lmtribune.com