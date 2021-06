Windham – The Windham WVFD Board met with all board members in attendance. The board approved the usual housekeeping measures, before opening the floor up to guests. Jim Bishop from Fallsway equipment joined the meeting and explained how routine maintenance on the equipment would save money in the long run. The board has been wanting to do this, but they are on such a tight budget they really couldn’t afford to do it. Mr. Bishop went over the cost and what they could expect for their money. The board agreed to do one truck at a time. Fallsway would bill the district for each truck, after they service it.