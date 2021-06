Congratulations are in order for the Sussexes, who just became a family of four! Meghan Markle has given birth to her second child with Prince Harry, a daughter they named Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Archie's new sister will be the last child for the Sussexes, who have indicated in interviews that they plan to have only two children. And though Meghan and Harry have stepped down as senior royals, their new daughter is a close descendent of the Queen and the King-to-be, Prince Charles, and, therefore, is high up in the royal line of succession.