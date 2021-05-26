New Era removes 'Local Market' Cardinals hat from store over area code controversy
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – New Era pulled a line of “Local Market” hats which feature personalized things for each city. The Cardinals hat featured patches of the Gateway Arch, a map of Missouri and toasted ravioli. The area code “314” is stitched on the front, but Cardinals fans were quick to point out a portion of the Metro East cheers on the birds. The Metro East area code “618” was featured on the Cubs hat instead!www.kctv5.com