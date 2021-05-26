New Era removes 'Local Market' Royals hat from store over area code controversy

Last month, Amazon abruptly removed a wide array of charging accessories and headphones from Aukey and Mpow, with little rhyme or reason as to why. Then, Amazon revealed that the move came as the only retail giant continues to battle scams and fake reviews, with both Aukey and Mpow being included in the ring. How it works is that when you purchase one of these products, you might get a little business card in the packaging. On the packaging, there’s a link that points to Amazon’s review page, and the business card also states that you will be compensated for a positive review.