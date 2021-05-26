New Era removes 'Local Market' Royals hat from store over area code controversy

NASA does more collaborations with Earthlings than you can think of. The world of fashion has always looked beyond the atmosphere at the International Space Station for inspiration and nearly always came out a winner. NASA is so concerned about the clothes of their many astronauts they actually partnered with Tide to make space-friendly cleaning solutions. This time Balenciaga has churned out some NASA-marked wares that were first spotted in the luxury brand’s utopian video game Afterworld: Age of Tomorrow built to showcase its Fall 2021 collection. NASA is quite the hot commodity in pop culture and this latest offering taps the pop-culture favorite by revamping traditional astronaut wear in the form of jackets, graphic tees, bags, and even socks with the NASA logo. The collection, set in 2031 and inspired by space travel tools features NASA logos from “disparate eras suggesting retro astronaut wear from a time before mass space travel, repurposed into futuristic outwear.”