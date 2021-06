We are witnessing how in the last few years Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are slowly but surely changing the world with their impact. Every day, people express interest in how cryptocurrencies work, how to mine them, and learn how to trade them on the cryptocurrency exchange market. They are eager to learn something new about the crypto world, not only that, but they also want to follow the latest trends and news such as the price of the coins, the emergence of new cryptocurrencies that are taking their place in the world of virtual money and so on.