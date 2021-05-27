St. Albert wins battle of the bluffs

(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert uses a late inning rally to win a battle in the bluffs by defeating next door neighbor Abraham Lincoln 11-8. The 2021 baseball season has begun in the state of Iowa and two teams that are separated in every way except for location met at Chuck Wolever Field in a battle of two undefeated teams in Council Bluffs. It was the Lynx who jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead on the Falcons after 4 straight singles and 2 walks off of junior pitcher Carter White.