Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

St. Albert wins battle of the bluffs

By Austin McNorton
kmaland.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert uses a late inning rally to win a battle in the bluffs by defeating next door neighbor Abraham Lincoln 11-8. The 2021 baseball season has begun in the state of Iowa and two teams that are separated in every way except for location met at Chuck Wolever Field in a battle of two undefeated teams in Council Bluffs. It was the Lynx who jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead on the Falcons after 4 straight singles and 2 walks off of junior pitcher Carter White.

www.kmaland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Council Bluffs, IA
Sports
City
Council Bluffs, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Duncan Patterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Games#Night Games#Ball Games#Tonight#Junior Daniel Mcgrath#Playing#Chuck Wolever Field#Rbis#Lead#Lemars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Iowa Statekelo.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Iowa Stateswimswam.com

Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced

In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...
Sioux City, IAnonpareilonline.com

Wolverines blank Yellow Jackets on Tuesday

Class 3A’s No. 14 Sioux City West rolled into Council Bluffs and defeated Thomas Jefferson 9-0 on Tuesday evening in Sioux City. The Yellow Jackets gave the Wolverines a valiant effort through the first half especially on the defensive side as they held the Wolverines to just one goal through the first 37 minutes. However, Sioux City West’s offense got rolling and netted three goals within the game’s final three minutes of the first half to take a 4-0 lead at the break.
Council Bluffs, IAnonpareilonline.com

Evers scores two as Jackets sting Saintes

St. Albert girls soccer looked to be in control in Monday’s home game against Thomas Jefferson after senior midfielder Makenna Shepard scored a goal in the first 10 minutes, but the Yellow Jackets scored the next three to take the 3-1 victory. Thomas Jefferson head coach Mark Royer admitted he...