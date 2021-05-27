Thompson’s new cool-water complex to ‘boost’ walleye, muskellunge production
THOMPSON – A new cool-water fish production facility at Thompson State Fish Hatchery, which will support walleye and muskellunge stocking, is in the final stages of construction, and fish are already being reared there. According to Randy Espinoza, natural resource manager for the Thompson State Fish Hatchery, the approximately $10 million project is “basically complete”. “All aspects of the new […]www.pioneertribune.com