Auxiliary’s Hamburger Fundraiser, June 9

The Olney Hamilton Hospital Auxiliary is planning a Community Meal Fundraiser for Wednesday, June 9th from 11AM - 1:30PM. It will be held at the Hospital Education Center (902 W. Hamilton) and will feature a hamburger/cheeseburger meal to include chips and a dessert for $8.00. We invite people to eat in, but take-out is available and also delivery upon request. The call-in number at the Education Center is provided on the flyer. In conjunction with the meal, we will also have a Bake Sale. We are also open to special baking requests for a later date, such as Father’s Day or the 4th of July. The proceeds go toward auxiliary projects to support the mission of our hospital and auxiliary. We hope to see you there!!!