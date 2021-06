The Lawrence Hahn Golf Classic is being held on Saturday, June 26, at the Oak Ridge Country Club. All proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Oak Ridge. The tournament format is a four-person team, select shot with first- and second-place winners in a Championship and First Flight. Entry fee is $150 per player, but golfers do not have to have a complete four-person team to register. Play begins at 2 p.m. First- and second-place teams in both flights will receive the same awards except that the first-place team in the Championship Flight will receive championship golf shirts, and their names engraved on the Woody Trophy.