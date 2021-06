The 14-under Dirt Devils from Wayne secured their spot in the Class C state tournament in Hastings July 9-11 with a runner-up finish in the district tournament, played in Scribner over the weekend. After districts, the Wayne 14s are 12-6 overall. In the district championship game Sunday afternoon, the Devils – who failed to eliminate their foe in the preceding game – lost handedly to the Nebraska Venom, 9-1. Kierah Haase singled three times, Taytem Ellis did so twice and Delaney Kruse doubled to lead the local girls at the plate. Pitching-wise, Sammi Gubbels allowed four hits while striking out two batters.