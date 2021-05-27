Cancel
Georgia State

Defiant Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Greene bring ‘America First’ roadshow, controversy to Georgia

By A.G. Gancarski
floridapolitics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDalton, Georgia is the latest stop for the Gaetz/Greene roadshow. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, ever-defiant in the face of controversy, will continue their speaking tour Thursday. The pair, two of the more provocative members of Congress, will regale what should be an overflow crowd in the Congresswoman’s...

floridapolitics.com
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Vice

Matt Gaetz Had a Terrible Weekend on Twitter

It seems like Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz’s holiday weekend was slightly less than restful. On Memorial Day, the journalist Ken Klippenstein tricked the Florida Republican into retweeting a photo of Lee Harvey Oswald, the man who shot and killed President John F. Kennedy, in military dress. “Congressman, my grandpa's a...
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz tricked into sharing photo of Lee Harvey Oswald on Memorial Day

Tricking conservatives into sharing photos of terrible people is a time-honored tradition on social media. Trollish leftists frequently get clueless posters to amplify photos of people who served in the military and went on to do questionable things, from mass shooter Chris Dorner to famous assassin Lee Harvey Oswald. Few people are as good at it as journalist Ken Klippenstein, however.
Georgia Statevozwire.com

During a speech in Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene used a “really bad’ Mexican accent’ in attempt to link Mexican drug cartels to Democrats

During a speech in Georgia, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene imitated a Mexican accent to criticize Mexican drug gangs and Democrats. The Republican congressman, who has already been chastised for a series of provocative remarks, attempted to link the Democratic Party to Mexican drug cartels on Thursday. The Democrats are “in...
Dalton, GAUnion-Recorder

Amid controversy, Greene, Gaetz rally in Dalton

DALTON — Two of the GOP’s most controversial figures are on a quest to keep President Donald Trump at the forefront of the Republican Party. Georgia’s U.S. House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was joined by Florida House Rep. Matt Gaetz in deep-red Dalton on Thursday night as part of their series of “America First” rallies.
Democratic Partypalmerreport.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene is cornered

Marjorie Taylor Greene (awful person-Insurrection party-Georgia) is a truly evil human being and cuckoo for cocoa puffs. Greene has always been horrible, but she went way too far in comparing being forced to wear masks to the Holocaust. She understandably caused an uproar with her twisted and venomous words. Greene...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz tells ‘America First’ rally crowd they have ‘obligation’ to take up arms against tech companies

In remarks to an “America First” rally in Georgia, Florida, Republican congressman Matt Gaetz told a cheering crowd “we have an obligation” to take up arms against Silicon Valley companies that he believes are “suppressing” right-wing voices on their platforms. He went on to define the Second Amendment of the US Constitution as ensuring citizens have “the ability to maintain an armed rebellion against the government of the United States, if that becomes necessary”.The GOP lawmaker’s remarks on Thursday night follow a mass shooting in San Jose, California, where a gunman fatally shot nine of his coworkers.He delivered his...
California Statemediaite.com

Matt Gaetz Attacks Paul Ryan For Giving Speech in California at Georgia Rally, Pro-Trump Crowd Boos Former Speaker

Speaking to a raucous crowd in Georgia Thursday evening, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI), drawing loud boos from his audience. CNN’s Kate Bolduan teed up the video clip during a segment with former GOP consultant Matthew Dowd and former Gov. John Kasich (R-OH), noted that Gaetz had “just taken a shot at Paul Ryan as we are talking about Paul Ryan.”
Dalton, GAdailycitizen.news

Greene defends controversial Holocaust comments

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday defended her comments comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust as criticisms about the comments mounted. In an interview with the Daily Citizen-News, Greene, a Republican from Rome who represents Whitfield and Murray counties and who will appear in Dalton on Thursday, said, "What I did talk about was vaccine passports, and I talked about how people are being treated like second-class citizens over vaccines. For example, the University of Virginia is now saying to their students that they cannot come on campus for in-person classes if they do not show vaccine records, which is completely contrary to civil rights. It is also unbelievable that people are going to be treated like second-class citizens simply because they trust their own immune systems. That's all I've ever talked about."
Congress & CourtsVanity Fair

Matt Gaetz Encourages Supporters to Shoot Silicon Valley Execs Over Alleged Suppression of Conservative Voices

A frequent refrain that Republicans love to drone on about is how social media networks supposedly suppress conservative voices. The problem with that complaint, though, is that it’s not actually true at all. For instance, on virtually any given day on Facebook, i.e. the biggest social media platform in the world, the top-performing posts are from conservatives, and very often they have a lock on the top 10. But setting aside the actual reality of the situation, let’s pretend for a moment that these private companies did have a bias against right-wing viewpoints. Some might say the appropriate recourse would be to protest against them and then...get on with one’s life? Or protest them ad nauseam! Of course, when we say protest, we mean with words and perhaps even petitions, and not by going out and shooting a bunch of Silicon Valley executives, as Rep. Matt Gaetz seemingly suggested on Thursday night.
U.S. PoliticsJezebel

Marjorie Taylor Greene Unites Republicans and Democrats in Their Disdain for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If you have been taking a Twitter break, as everyone should, you may have missed Marjorie Taylor Greene attempting to make a poorly constructed metaphor about people being vaccinated against covid-19 and... Jews living in Nazi Germany. Tuesday morning, Greene tweeted, “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.” Greene later doubled down on that tweet by referring to the University of Virginia’s ban on unvaccinated students attending in-person classes as “Nazi practices” being implemented on the youth.