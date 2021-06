CLEARWATER — “All Bark, No Bite” by Kara Emily Krantz opened May 8 at the Early Bird Dinner Theatre, 13355 49th St. N., Clearwater. The production will run through Sunday, June 13. Performances are presented Saturdays and Sunday at 4 p.m. Matinees are presented Thursdays and Saturdays at 11 a.m. The price for buffet and show is $36 including tax. At this time, EBDT is offering one to two performances each weekend. Call 727-446-5898 for reservations and performance dates. For information, visit www.earlybirddinnertheatre.com or email susan.lyons@earlybirddinnertheatre.com.