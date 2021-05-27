The Beginner’s Guide To Selling On Amazon

As a new season arrives, many of us take it as an opportunity to declutter our closets and maximize our space. And when the pandemic hit, it was realization that our relationships with our clothing has changed. "Cleaning out clothes that no longer serve you can prepare you to usher in what's next," says Tomlin, "whether you're saying goodbye to the pair of sweats you've worn all year or the 'hard pants' and heels from your pre-pandemic past." While they may go to donations, have you ever consider selling your unwanted clothing?