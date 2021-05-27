Cancel
Oregon State

Azalea Festival

The Annual Azalea Festival is a long-standing community event that continues to be led by the City Of Brookings. This event has been declared a "Heritage Event" by the State of Oregon. Enjoy Memorial Day weekend on the coast! Tentative weekend activities include the Saturday morning Azalea Festival Parade in downtown Brookings, the Curry County Cruisers Car Show, Quilt Show, Flower/Plant Sale, Library Book Sale, Music in Azalea Park, Shrimp Feed, Elk BBQ, Basketball Tournament, and Church Community service. Come join the fun!

