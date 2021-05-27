It’s OK to say you can’t afford to split the bill: Laura Whitmore on why women need to talk about money

It has now been almost three months since Piers Morgan’s explosive exit from Good Morning Britain (GMB), and the gaping hole he has left in the show remains to be filled.Rumours have swirled over who could replace the broadcasting behemoth, with the likes of Ben Shephard, Adil Ray and Kay Burley all among the potential candidates.Presenting legend Richard Madeley, 64, has been tipped as a frontrunner, having admitted he’d be “bonkers” to turn down the role if ITV were to give him a call.The formerThis Morning host returned to the spot on Thursday – having stood in for Morgan...