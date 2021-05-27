It’s OK to say you can’t afford to split the bill: Laura Whitmore on why women need to talk about money
Feel like you can talk to your friends about anything? When was the last time you had a really good chat about money?. It wasn’t something TV’s Laura Whitmore and her mates did “much” until recently. “You’d talk about everything else under the sun; you’d talk about your mums, people you fancy, but talking about money and how much you earned was a bit of a no-go,” says the Dublin-born writer and Love Island presenter.www.independent.co.uk