2 Great Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip Heading into June

While companies that offer cloud-based services are facing some challenges currently, such as a general tech sell-off and frequent cyber-attacks, the industry is expected to perform well in the long run due to the increasing prevalence of remote working structures. However, not all stocks are expected to benefit from the industry tailwinds. As such, we think it is wise to avoid Lightspeed (LSPD), Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN), and Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) due to their weak financials. Read on to learn why.Companies that provide cloud-based services grew exponentially last year as COVID-19-pandemic-led restrictions compelled most businesses to operate remotely. With continuing innovation in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), among others, the cloud industry is expected to gain in the long-term also. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud computing market is expected to grow at a 17.9% CAGR between 2021- 2028.