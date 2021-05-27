Cancel
Lakeport, CA

City of Lakeport requires vegetation abatement by June 1

By City of Lakeport
Lake County News
 7 days ago

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The city of Lakeport’s Municipal Code requires dry vegetation creating fire hazard conditions to be abated by June 1. The city of Lakeport Hazardous Weed Abatement Regulations outlined in Section 8.28 of the Lakeport Municipal Code defines dry vegetation creating fire hazard conditions as a nuisance and outlines a procedure that allows the city to abate declared nuisance properties if property owners do not self-abate such identified hazardous vegetation in a timely manner.

