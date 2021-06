Sutter Lakeside Hospital gift shop looking for volunteers. “Hello! Have you got some extra time on your hands,? Want to fill it in a meaningful way? Sutter Lakeside Hospital Gift Shop has re-opened, and we Volunteers invite you to join us helping out in various ways. We need Volunteer Cashiers in the Gift Shop, and the Hospital needs Volunteer help answering phones, filing documents, and greeting patients in the surgery waiting room. If you are an Adult, please come to the Gift Shop for an application, and/or call Pres. Debi Rich at 279-2423 or Sec..Joan Taylor at 349-2342 for more info. We look forward to welcoming you as part of our Volunteer team!”