Tool boxes certainly have their place, but they’re not always the most practical option if you plan on frequently transporting your tools, and sometimes lack a decent amount of organizational options. This is where tool bags come into the picture. Their soft sides allow them to hold a range of tool sizes, and with padded handles, shoulder straps, and even rolling wheels, they’re mobile enough for carrying from room to room, out to the car, or around a job site. Plus, they’re usually designed with an assortment of exterior pockets, making it convenient to access your commonly used tools.