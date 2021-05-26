Cancel
Omaha, NE

Ilana Masad Author Talk: On Writing & Nuance

By UNO's Writer's Workshop
unomaha.edu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis conversation launches our Summer Author Series with Ilana Masad. Ilana Masad is a queer Israeli-American writer of fiction, nonfiction, and criticism. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, New York Times, LA Times, Washington Post, NPR, StoryQuartlerly, Tin House’s Open Bar, 7x7, Catapult, Buzzfeed, and many more. She is the founder and host of The Other Stories, an interview podcast featuring fiction writers. A graduate of Sarah Lawrence College, she has received her Masters in English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she is currently a doctoral student. She is the author of the novel All My Mother’s Lovers.

www.unomaha.edu
#Nuance#Buzzfeed#On Writing#Sarah Lawrence College#English#Israeli#The New Yorker#New York Times#La Times#Washington Post#Npr#Storyquartlerly#Tin House#Registration#The Schwalb Center#Schwalb Center For Israel#Fiction Writers#Nonfiction#Conversation#Jewish Studies Uno
