Caylee Hammack’s Dad Inspires a Song on Alan Jackson’s Album, Where Have You Gone

Alan Jackson has had a lot of memorable 4th of July celebrations…but there’s one for him that rises above all the others. Alan shares, “Well, this one is hard to beat. A couple of years ago, I had an old boat in Florida. It’s like an old antique motor yacht, and it was kind of a cool old boat. I’ve always wanted to take it up north like to New York…so, we took the boat up there and Denise and the girls, we all went up. They like going to New York. So they spent time in the city a few days and then that was Fourth of July, and we went out in the Hudson River that night and they shot the fireworks off and we were anchored out in front of the Statue of Liberty and New York City was behind us, and the Statue of Liberty and the fireworks were going off sitting on that boat. That was the coolest thing and my girls still talk about that. I mean, that was the coolest thing on Fourth of July I can ever remember. I can’t top that one.”