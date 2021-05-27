US Hotels Prepare For Memorial Day Weekend Demand Surge

As travel surges in the United States for Memorial Day weekend, passenger misbehavior on airplanes also appears to be on the rise.On Saturday, American Airlines became the latest airline to suspend the serving of alcohol on flights after a passenger allegedly brutalized a Southwest Airlines flight attendant, who suffered serious injuries and lost two teeth.“Let me be clear: American Airlines will not tolerate assault or mistreatment of our crews,” Brady Byrnes, American Airlines’ head of flight service, said in an internal company memo obtained by CNN.Mr Byrnes said the airline has seen “deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft” over the...