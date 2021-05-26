newsbreak-logo
Square Will Offer Checking and Savings Accounts

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmall businesses were once at the mercy of the big banks and credit-lending companies who had no problem charging exorbitant and confusing rates to the little guy who just wanted to take credit card as a payment option. Enter Square and their revolutionary card reader along with a simple and singular processing payment.

