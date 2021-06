(Las Vegas, NV) -- The Minnesota Wild are eliminated from the N-H-L postseason after a 6-2 loss to the Vegas Knights in Game 7 of the first-round series. Kirill Kaprisov tied the game at 2 apiece with a power-play goal in the second period before Vegas scored four unanswered. Mattias Janmark had a hat trick for the Knights and Max Pacioretty (PATCH-uh-ret-ee) scored in his first game since May 1st. Zach Parise lit the lamp in the first period. Vegas outshot Minnesota 34-20 and Cam Talbot made 28 saves in the loss. The Wild lost defenseman Jonas Brodin to an apparent injury in the first period. The Knights will face the Avalanche Sunday in the second round of the playoffs.