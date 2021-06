Some people have gone completely digital, using different productivity apps to take class notes, jot down to-dos or sketch their own designs. Others are still sticking to what works a.k.a. pen and paper. Smart notebooks are a clever way to bridge the gap between the two. They let you write on paper with an actual pen (or at the very least, have a familiar feel), send everything off to an app on your smartphone or computer, and then wipe the pages clean. That means, if you pick the right smart notebook (don't worry, we've got you covered), you can use the same one over and over again, saving you money and reducing paper waste.