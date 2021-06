The prime minister of Italy has suggested that the final of Euro 2020 should be held in Rome, not Wembley, due to rising Covid-19 infection rates in the UK.“Yes... I will try to stop the final being held in a country where infections are rising quickly,” Mario Draghi said at a news conference in Berlin with German chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday. “I advocate that the final should not take place in a country in which the risk of infection is very big.”London is set to host the last match of the tournament on 11 July and there Uefa is...